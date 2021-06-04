Floyd Mayweather is set for a bumper $80m payday thanks to his upcoming exhibition fight with YouTube personality Logan Paul, he has revealed.

Not only that, but that's the bare minimum he expects to be making as well!

The unbeaten boxing legend and Paul are set to fight on pay-per-view on Sunday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The 44-year-old has described the fight as ‘legalised robbery’ and told the Morning Kombat YouTube channel he has already earned $30m before stepping foot in the ring.

He said: “I’m fighting a YouTuber who thinks he’s a real fighter, and getting crazy money for it. That’s not bad for a guy who’s retired.”

Mayweather – with a perfect record of 50-0 including 27 knockouts - also confirmed he is looking to pocket at least another $50m following the fight, without revealing an exact figure.

This is likely to be boosted further still by sponsors and PPV fees.

Both have been building the hype for the fight in the last few weeks, which was originally scheduled for February before being postponed. Fans are also now able to attend as USA’s lockdown measures continue to ease.

After a recent press conference, Paul’s younger brother Jake stole Mayweather’s hat from his head and walked away bloody and bruised after the ensuing brawl, which has only raised attention and awareness to the bout.

Despite the fight only being an exhibition – and therefore having no outright winner – the event is set to be one of the highest-grossing fights of the year.

While many have dismissed the fight as a joke, it will make the headlines regardless and both will be considerably better off.

Mayweather will be Paul’s second opponent, after fighting fellow YouTuber KSI twice in amateur and professional bouts. The Brit won the rematch on split decision after the first fight ended in a majority draw.

UK fans can watch the fight and undercard on Sky Sports Box Office for £16.95.

