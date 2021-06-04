Valorant Mobile: What is the Release Date?

Valorant Mobile has been confirmed and gaming fans will be curious to find out when the game will be released.

The free-to-play competitive first-person PC shooter manages to get around 14 million players each month.

With this success, it is easy to see why developers Riot Games have announced that Valorant will be arriving on the mobile.

The game will hopefully be just as successful on phones as it has been so far on PC, and it is a great competitor to similar game Overwatch.

Valorant Mobile Release Date

The release date has yet to be announced and when we know all the relatable information, we will reveal it here.

The game is very fun but a lot of strategy does come into play, as gamers aren’t allowed to pick the same agent if they are on the same team.

It is very exciting and intriguing to see how the game will work on mobile, and players will be switching to a very small screen if they want to play the new game.

Despite not knowing the release date, we do know that the mobile version is all part of the developers strategy to expand the franchise and get the game seen by an even bigger audience.

This expansion starts with Valorant Mobile, and it is a clever idea as it will provide an entirely new audience with an opportunity to get involved with this rapidly growing 5v5 character-based thriller.

As a lot of information is still unknown, it is hard to decide how good this game will be, but the Valorant community seems to be thoroughly excited following the game being announced.

