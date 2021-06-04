Tottenham next manager: Fabio Paratici arrival could raise question marks over Steve Hitchen

There are question marks in regards to Steve Hitchen's role at Tottenham Hotspur as the club look to appoint Antonio Conte and former Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici, according to The Guardian.

What's the latest Tottenham manager news?

Conte, who recently left Inter Milan despite winning the Serie A title with them, is believed to have held positive talks in regards to bringing him to Spurs.

They are said to have progressed quickly and, along with the former Chelsea manager, Paratici could also join. Indeed, described as a 'mastermind' behind Juventus' domestic success for much of the past decade, he recently left his role in Turin and has worked with Conte before.

What does Steve Hitchen do at Tottenham?

Clearly, the arrival of a relatively big name sporting director would suggest chairman Daniel Levy is prepared to at least offer some control to Paratici.

With that in mind, Hitchen - who was promoted to the Technical Director role in September 2020 - might see his job affected. A report from football.london at the time suggested the former Blackburn Rovers youngster would play a big role in scouting, performance and recruitment, so exactly how both men would share those duties remains to be seen.

Have Tottenham had a director of football before?

While the director of football approach was arguably seen as the continental way of doing things a few years ago, Spurs have been one of few Premier League clubs to genuinely rely on it.

Previously, the likes of Paul Mitchell, Franco Baldini, Damien Comolli, Frank Arnesen and David Pleat have all undertaken those duties, albeit to varying success.

Who did Paratici sign at Juventus?

During Paratici's time with the Italian giants, they gained a reputation for their intelligent approach in the transfer market.

The likes of Paul Pogba, Andrea Pirlo, Sami Khedira, Emre Can and Aaron Ramsey all joined the club on free transfers and, up until last season, Juventus were relentlessly winning the league.

Although it's hard to imagine Spurs being able to pull off a similar signing given the financial climate, Paratici was credited with playing a big role in the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo.

What has been said about Daniel Levy?

Given Conte has somewhat of a reputation for disagreeing with his employers and Paratici has been in control of one of Europe's superclubs for the last few years, looking back on what has been said about Levy - their potential new boss - seems pertinent.

Speaking to The Keys and Gray Podcast in May, former Spurs manager Andre Villas-Boas lifted the lid on how he found working with the man some fans have urged to leave.

“It all has to do with this [Levy's] extravagant leadership to take control of the clubs," he said (via The Daily Mirror).

“And we saw in the Super League, with the failure of the Super League, the impact of these extravagant ideas.

“Basically, it’s people who are business people who want to set up their business without any respect for what is around, which is emotions and love. As surprising as the foundation of the Super League is, it’s much more astonishing the fact they have quit so soon."

