Ruby Riott was one of six WWE Superstars released earlier this week.

News of the company's latest talent cuts sent shockwaves through the sports entertainment industry, with social media abuzz with reaction.

Alongside Riott, Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy and Santana Garrett were also cut.

In the days following her release, Ruby shared a lengthy statement reflecting on her WWE career and thanking fans for their support.

"Well... here it goes. I’ve never been good at this sort of stuff. Yesterday in a matter of minutes, my life changed very drastically," she wrote.

"But after some tears, some panic and a full box of Oreos, I was able look back at how lucky I’ve been to accomplish what have. I never thought I’d make it to WWE.

"I’ve been honored to be apart of a Squad of the most incredible women I’ve ever met, I’ve gotten to see the world, share locker rooms with some of the most talented women I know, some of which I’ve made lifelong friendships with.

"I’ve gotten to meet fans that were just like me, introverted kids, who never quite felt like they fit in. And between the locker room and those fans, I felt like I belonged and I’m so grateful for that feeling.

"With that, I am overwhelmed by the amount of calls/texts/tweets and support that I have received from former coworkers, friends, family and fans. Thank you so much for the kind words. You’ll never know how much it helped.

"As for what’s next... in the beginning “Heidi Lovelace” was given to me, at the end “Ruby Riott” was taken away. So I don’t know what I’ll be called or where I’ll end up. But please know this is far from over. Thank you."

It's no surprise that Riott's emotional statement has been trending online and on Thursday, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson took the time to respond.

He shared a wholesome message, which reads:

"You will resurface. Stronger, wiser & better (thank you for the awesome birthday vid)."

Firstly, that's a lovely show of support from a WWE legend to a recently released star. Secondly, we want to see that birthday video!

