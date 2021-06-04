UFC lightweight Mason Jones is determined to prove himself at the highest level as he prepares for his second trip to the Octagon.

Wales' Jones, 26, will look to get back to winning ways when he takes on Brazilian Alan Patrick at UFC Vegas 28, which takes place this Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The Welshman thrived on the regional circuit with Cage Warriors, becoming the first man since Conor McGregor to hold both the lightweight and welterweight belts simultaneously, before he came up short against Mike Davis in his UFC debut on Fight Island.

He is eager to take his chance against Patrick, who is hoping to snap a two-fight skid.

"This is my foundation fight. I think I need to prove I deserve to be in the UFC. Like whether my last fight was good or not, it wasn't a win and it's easy to bounce your way out," Jones exclusively said to GIVEMESPORT.

With the UFC having recently made several cutbacks, the 26-year-old knows exactly what's at stake.

"I need to win this fight, I need to secure my foundations, and Alan Patrick is the perfect opponent for me. Everything has gone perfect for me, so on Saturday night, you're going to see a perfect performance or as close to it as I can get," added Jones.

He added that while he was disappointed with his performance on his promotional debut, he is confident he can hold his own on the big stage.

He said: "We've tried to improve every little error we can think of, so we'll see what happens on Saturday night.

"I always try and steal the show, it doesn't matter who's on the card, I always try and steal the show.

"But then for me, like I said, I'm not worried about anything else other than getting the win. That's all that matters.

"I don't care about bonus money. I don't care about anything else. It's all about getting that win and getting back in the win column.

"But what I will tell you is I'm never going to be in a boring fight.

"I'm not the type of person to hold him down for three rounds. It's going to be me coming out there trying to put holes in him for 15 minutes or three five-minute rounds."

Jones (10-1) has previously risen to the big occasion before however, having knocked out Alan Proctor in September 2020.

During his career, he has also defeated other European standouts such as fellow Cage Warriors alumni Donovan Desmae, Joe McColgan and Kacper Formela.

But the 37-year-old Patrick (15-3), of Sao Paulo, Brazil, has been in there with some of the very best in the lightweight division, and 'The Dragon' is well aware of the dangers he will be facing in what is by far his sternest test in only his second UFC fight.

He said: "Alan Patrick is 37 years old, he's had 10 fights in the UFC. He's an experienced veteran, he's got a wild blast, double-leg style.

"And he's hard to deal with, you've got to be switched on all the time, because he's just someone who will do something you don't expect.

"There's going to be a lot to think about in this fight and it's going to be a very tough test for me."

UFC Vegas 28 takes place on Saturday night. The early prelims will be streamed live on UFC Fight Pass, while the preliminary card and main card will be broadcast live on BT Sport.

