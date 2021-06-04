Thomas Tuchel has done a pretty good job at Chelsea, hasn’t he?

The German was appointed on January 26 after the sacking of Frank Lampard. At that time, the Blues were ninth in the Premier League after a run of one win in their five previous matches.

Finishing in the top four looked extremely unlikely.

However, in his 30 matches in charge Tuchel led his side to 19 wins and just five losses.

That not only achieved a top-four finish but also a place in the FA Cup final where they lost to Leicester. However, they don’t really care about that right now because they’re champions of Europe after beating Manchester City in the final.

Is this the start of a new era at Chelsea?

Well, Roman Abramovich has rewarded Tuchel with a contract extension after their victory in Porto.

On signing his extension, Tuchel said: "I cannot imagine a better occasion for a contract renewal. I am grateful for the experience and very happy to stay part of the Chelsea family.

"There is far more to come and we are looking forward to our next steps with ambition and much anticipation."

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: "Returning us to the top four in the Premier League was crucial, and we could not be happier with our success in the Champions League which crowned a remarkable season at Chelsea.

"We are obviously extremely pleased therefore to retain Thomas for a further two years, and look forward to more achievements in the coming seasons."

‘More achievements’ means the Premier League. They’ve conquered Europe but can Tuchel now lead Chelsea to the title?

Well, we’ve worked out how the Premier League table would look since Tuchel was appointed.

The outcome? Chelsea would find themselves in second place with 38 points from their 19 matches. They’re just five points behind runaway league leaders and losing Champions League finalists, Man City.

Premier League table since Tuchel's appointment

Liverpool are three points behind with Manchester United a point further adrift.

Interestingly, Leeds find themselves in fifth above Arsenal, West Ham and Tottenham.

And if Leicester are wondering how they didn’t qualify for the Champions League, eight wins from their final 19 matches will do it.

At the bottom, Southampton had the worst run since Tuchel’s appointment. Fortunately, they began the season well.

Whatever way you look at it, Tuchel’s Chelsea look set to challenge for the title next season.

