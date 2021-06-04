WWE 2K22: When can pre-orders be made?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE 2K22 is on the way following a year's hiatus and there is huge pressure on 2K Games for their latest creation to perform.

Such was the huge negative feedback that the last game received, the gaming organisation opted to cancel 2K21 to put all of their focus on refining the system mechanics as a whole.

2K20 had a wide variety of bug, glitches and in-game crashes that made it almost unplayable at times, which hugely disappointed the loyal fanbase that the franchise had accumulated up to that point.

Because of this 2K have been working relentlessly hard to reassure their fans that their previous effort was just a one-off and produce a title that is worthy of the next-generation consoles from Sony and Microsoft. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S machines will be housing WWE 2K22 and fans are praying that there is not a repeat from previous years.

That being said, the old game was the only one that came across with problems, while many others such as 2K13 have been lauded as some of the greatest wrestling games of all time.

So we know that 2K Games are more than capable of making a WWE title that can stand out for the rest, can they pull it off with 2K22? Only time will tell.

Read more: WWE 2K22: Leaks, Release Date, Game Modes, Trailer, Roster Reveal and Everything You Need To Know

Early Access

WWE 2K22 is likely to offer several significant bonuses for pre-ordering the game, especially if they provide a Deluxe Version that came with 2K20.

We doubt that Early Access will be included in this because we imagine they will want as much time as possible to iron out the issues that raised previously. While other sports titles do this, it looks like WWE 2K22 will only be available when the game is released in full.

As well as this, a date has not been provided in relation to pre-ordering at this time.

This article will be updated as soon as more information is made available by 2K Games.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News