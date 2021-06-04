Vicky Losada: Would the former Barcelona captain be a good fit for Man City?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Midfield and Spanish international Vicky Losada has poured a hefty amount of fuel on the rumours surrounding her potential move to Manchester City.

The 30-year-old has been linked to the Women's Super League after enjoying a treble-winning season with Barcelona. Following these reports, Losada has now announced she will be leaving the Catalonian side.

With Man City likely to be the main club in the running for her signature, GiveMeSport Women looks at whether she would be a good signing for the Sky Blues...

2020/21 season glory

Barcelona made history last season by becoming the first ever Spanish club to win the Champions League. Lluis Cortes and his side fought off the likes of City, Paris Saint-Germain, and Chelsea to take home the prestigious title.

As well as captaining her side to European success, Losada also led the Catalonians to an unstoppable Primera Iberdrola season. Barca lifted the league trophy for the second consecutive term, finishing with a 17-point margin between them and runners-up Real Madrid. They scored a whopping 142 goals in 29 games – completely dominating the league.

Rounding off an already impressive 2020/21 campaign, Barcelona thwarted Levante in the final of the Copa de la Reina, claiming the title for a record eighth time.

Losada was at the heart of this unstoppable Barcelona side, adding the treble to her hefty 23 winners medals across five different tournaments with the Blue and Red army.

Prior WSL experience

Losada would not be joining City as a complete newbie to the English league. The midfielder has played in the WSL before, during a one-year stint with Arsenal between two periods with Barcelona.

Losada made 25 appearances for the Gunners during her brief time in North London, and in turn, played a big part in their League Cup and FA Cup success. She was named as part of the PFA's WSL Team of the Season for the 2015/16 campaign.

In the 2016 FA Cup final, the Spaniard started in midfield alongside Jordan Nobbs and Fara Williams – two legends of the game in their own right. Her experience in playing for a successful side like Arsenal, with some of the country's most talented players, bodes extremely well for Losada ahead of a potential return to the WSL.

Winning mentality

Losada is no stranger to winning. Since making her senior debut in 2006, the Spaniard has experienced almost every form of domestic glory possible. She has won six Primera Iberdrola titles, seven Copa de la Reinas and the Supercopa. She also boasts eight Copa Catalunya trophies as well as, of course, her Champions League medal.

Winning silverware with Arsenal takes Losada's overall trophy count to 25 – a personal tally many can only dream of.

Man City have a rich history of winning – notching three FA Cups and three Continental Cups. They also have a WSL title under their belt, which came back in 2016 under Nick Cushing. With a new manager now in charge, the main aim will surely be to land another league trophy.

City came agonisingly close to their second title last season, but the deciding match between them and Chelsea fell to the Blues' favour. The Citizens were unable to take home a win – finishing instead with a 2-2 draw that had all WSL fans on the edge of their seats.

Gareth Taylor will be looking to strengthen his squad before he takes another stab at challenging Chelsea for the title. With regular starter Sam Mewis returning to the States after her year-long loan spell, there's space in midfield for another world-class talent.

Losada could be the one to fit the bill and give City the engine room firepower they need to knock Chelsea off their perch.

