The 2020/21 season was a bit of a weird one.

The Premier League and Champions League were both played behind closed doors for the most part, VAR starred as the pantomime villain and underdogs Chelsea were crowned champions of Europe.

Frank Lampard came and went, Leicester won the FA Cup and Arsenal missed out on European football for the first time in decades.

However, in amongst all the supreme on field action and oddities, one unlikely friendship became a shining beacon of light.

Pundits are often as heavily criticised as players these day and in truth, sometimes the standard of punditry in recent years has been well below par.

Put Micah Richards and Roy Keane on the same broadcasting stage however, and that all changes.

On paper, grouchy Roy and jovial Micah shouldn't work at all, but time after time they showed, through laughter, banter, and the odd brutal one-liner, that they make the perfect pair.

Micah was never afraid to have a laugh at his grumpy Irish colleague, while Roy was never shy to smack a sly dig in Micah's direction, knowing full well that the former Manchester City man could take it.

Fans took to the pairing instantly, praising their unexpected chemistry, astute punditry and the humour they brought along with it.

Now, capitalising on the popularity of the pair, Sky have launched a new show with Keane and Richards starring.

The trailer for 'Micah and Roy's Road to Wembley' was released today and it looks simply sensational.

In the short clip, Micah is seen on his way to pick up Keane in a Range Rover proudly brandishing two St. George's crosses out of the window.

As you can imagine, Keane was not too impressed at the prospect of being driven around under the banner of the English flag.

While few details have yet to emerge about the show, it does look to be something based on and around the upcoming Euro 2020 championships.

While their cross-Manchester rivalry has been a joy to behold, it could become even more fierce when it comes to national loyalties.

Richards will be conducing punditry duties for the BBC over the course of the tournament while Keane will be covering the continental party with ITV alongside the likes of Graeme Souness and Gary Neville.

It promises to be a fantastic month and, with more of Micah's iconic laugh to look forward to, we simply can't wait.

