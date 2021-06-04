Battlefield 6: How to watch the reveal event

Battlefield 6 is on the way this year and gamers across the globe are growing increasingly excited about the imminent world premiere of EA's latest creation.

It is one of the worst kept secrets in the gaming community at this time that DICE were working on another instalment to their successful all-out warfare series.

Plenty of rumours have been circulating online regarding what could be included in Battlefield 6, including a possible battle royale mode to replace firestorm, a futuristic theme with significantly modernised weapons.

While players can only speculate for now what will be included in the game, E3 is just around the corner which will inevitably provide more answers to the number of evergrowing questions.

The previous game, Battlefield V, was another WW2 remake that did not receive the best opening reception from the gaming community, and dramatically underperformed in sales compared to Battlefield 1.

That being said, EA and DICE are hoping that their first effort towards next-generation gaming on this title will help elevate the title to the top of the sales charts once more.

Reveal Event

The grand reveal and removal of the proverbial cover is just days away, with the event taking place on 9th June 2021.

Where can I watch the Battlefield 6 reveal?

So far, there are two ways that players can tune in to the world premiere of Battlefield 6.

The first, and probably the best way, is to go to their official YouTube channel. In recent years, the game's developers have been excellent as far as keeping gamers up to speed on the latest goings-on in their titles. It is also highly likely to be a stream of high quality but we recommend hiding the live chat as it can become a little bit chaotic.

If YouTube does not tickle your fancy, EA and DICE will also be screening from Twitch.

What time does it start?

The official stream will get underway at 3 pm BST. However, the duration of the event is not yet known but it will be most likely connect up with EA Play Live later in the year.

Stay tuned for all of the latest updates regarding the reveal event.

