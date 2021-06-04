Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to The Athletic, Manchester United are confident of signing Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho but face a £20m stumbling block.

What's the latest transfer news involving Jadon Sancho?

The Athletic have claimed that United are progressing in talks to sign Sancho and that Dortmund could accept a lower fee than what the Bundesliga club demanded last summer.

The report suggests that the Red Devils would ideally like to wrap up a deal for the winger before the opening matches of Euro 2020 next weekend, but United accept this may be tricky.

How much could Sancho cost United?

According to The Athletic, United are willing to pay £80m for the England international this summer, however there is a stumbling block in negotiations.

Dortmund are reportedly holding out for an extra £20m in add-ons which would raise the total transfer fee to around £100m for the 21-year-old.

Last summer negotiations reportedly stalled after United failed to meet Dortmund's previous demands of £110m.

What has Solskjaer said about strengthening the squad?

As per The Athletic, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said, “If we want to take up the challenge with Manchester City, we need to strengthen our squad.”

And according to the report that is exactly what they are doing.

The club have reportedly commenced talks for Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier as director of football Matt Judge enters negotiations with the Spanish champions.

Trippier would provide important depth at right-back, as United currently have just Brandon Williams as deputy to Aaron Wan Bissaka.

The report also confirms that signing a centre-back is on the cards this summer and Real Madrid's Raphael Varane and Villarreal's Pau Torres are top of United's shopping list.

Could United realistically challenge for the title next season?

Arguably, yes.

If United fill evident holes in the squad at right wing, centre-back and right-back, then they could be on course to challenge City. The potential signings of Trippier, Sancho and Varane would improve both the first team and the bench.

However, one of their most important positions to fill this summer is defensive midfield. Solskjaer has been reluctant to play with just one holding player, which forces Fred and Scott McTominay to be paired in the middle of the park.

If Declan Rice were to arrive from West Ham he would allow Solskjaer to use just one player to protect the defence, which would free up another role further forward.

According to a report from The Athletic last month, Rice is United's primary target for holding midfield this summer, and he could be a key signing to push them to the top of the Premier League.

