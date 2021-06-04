Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Patch Notes Update 17.00

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is nearly here and fans of the game will be wanting to know the latest patch notes.

Patch notes normally aren’t too big, unless it is the update of a new season, so there should be a lot for Fortnite to tell fans about in regards to new content.

Chapter 2 Season 6 was a primal theme, and rumours and leaks are suggesting the next theme will be very different and it will be a theme related to aliens.

With such a huge change in themes, there will be a lot of fresh content coming to the game, and the patch notes will give fans all the information they need.

Patch Notes 17.00 Release Date

The new update for the season will arrive on June 8th 2021 and will be able to download at 9am (BST).

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Latest Patch Notes

With the new season not coming until June 8th, Fortnite have not released the latest patch notes for it. However we expect them to come out in the next few days. When they do we will provide you with all the relative information here.

Not only would these patch notes tell us about what new things are coming to the game, they also tell us what bugs have been fixed.

The battle royale game has been hugely successful ever since it was released and shaped the way gaming evolved- many other developers have tried to compete with Epic and have made similar games, like Apex Legends and Call of Duty Warzone.

Back in Chapter 1, fans were used to Seasons coming around quite quickly, typically every ten weeks. Since Chapter 2 has come out this has changed slightly as players have had to wait longer for new seasons. Due to this, anticipation is as high as ever for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

Updated PC Requirements

Epic Quality Presets specifications

Nvidia GTX 1080, AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT, or equivalent GPU

4 GB VRAM or higher

Intel Core i7-8700, AMD Ryzen 7 3700x, or equivalent

16 GB RAM or higher

NVMe Solid State Drive

Windows 10 64-bit

Recommended specifications

Nvidia GTX 960, AMD R9 280, or equivalent DX11 GPU

2 GB VRAM

Core i5-7300U 3.5 GHz

8 GB RAM

Windows 10 64-bit

Minimum specifications

Intel HD 4000 on PC; Intel Iris Pro 5200

Core i3-3225 3.3 GHz

4 GB RAM

Windows 7/8/10 64-bit

