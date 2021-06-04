Ryan Garcia has hinted at a probable return to the boxing ring after a brief sabbatical by sharing a cryptic post on Instagram that began with the message: "I'm coming back soon".

Last month, the 22-year-old teased boxing fans with footage from a training session that showed he still has the perfect timing that saw him become the interim WBC lightweight champion in January by dropping Luke Campbell with a perfectly-timed body shot at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Following his win over Campbell, the undefeated American temporarily stepped away from the sport, citing an ongoing struggle with his mental health, but it appears he has now rediscovered his love for the noble art of pugilism.

His most recent post featured a close-up of a hot and sweaty Garcia followed by an image of him lying on the floor after what appeared to be an intense training session.

Garcia, who is currently trained by Eddy Reynoso, wrote in the accompanying caption: "I’m coming back soon. Pain made me stronger. I pray my enemies don’t go thru [sic] what I’ve gone thru [sic]."

With Garcia seemingly set to return to the fold shortly, the focus will now shift as to who he could face next.

WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney, who recently beat Jorge Linares and boasts a 26-0 (15) record, and WBA, WBO, IBF and Ring magazine world titleholder Teofimo Lopez with a 16-0 (12) in the ring, have both been touted as potential opponents.

A more obvious choice, however, would be the winner of the forthcoming lightweight matchup between Joseph Diaz and Javier Fortuna, the latter of whom Garcia was originally supposed to fight on July 9 before the fight was called off.

Garcia, who is a former 15-time national amateur champion, has won 18 of his 21 professional bouts by stoppage.

