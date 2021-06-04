Antonio Conte's proposed move to Tottenham Hotspur appears to have hit a bit of a stumbling block.

The Italian manager - who guided Inter Milan to the Serie A title in 2020/21 - looked poised to be Jose Mourinho's permanent successor at the north London club.

Fans were understandably excited at the prospect of Conte in the dugout next season, as he is one of the finest coaches in world football.

However, the 51-year-old is a man who is used to winning trophies and a report from Italy suggests that Conte has concerns over whether he can achieve that at Tottenham.

Gianluca Di Marzio, who works for Sky Sport Italia, states that Conte is leaning towards rejecting the offer from Spurs, as he is not convinced by the quality or competitiveness of the Lilywhites' current squad.

The report claims that the Italian manager is worried about the gap between the north London side's squad and those possessed by the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.

Conte apparently believes that it's a gap that is simply too far to bridge, especially if star striker Harry Kane were to leave the club this summer.

The Telegraph have also reported that the former Inter boss is concerned that Spurs' long-term ambitions do not match his own.

However, they do add that Spurs are close to appointing Fabio Paratici as their new director of football, which is something at least.

But it sadly seems as if Conte is now waiting for a more accomplished European team to come knocking at his door ahead of the 2021/22 season.

We can't rule out the Italian joining Spurs in the near future, but the bombshell from Di Marzio means that it is now looking less and less likely...

