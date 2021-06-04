Liverpool latest news: Fresh report on club's plans for 'wonderful' Alisson

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to BBC Sport, Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is set to begin talks over a contract extension at the club when he returns to Anfield this summer.

What's the latest news involving Alisson?

As previously reported by GIVEMESPORT, The Athletic recently detailed that Alisson's contract is set to be a priority for Liverpool's sporting director Michael Edwards.

BBC Sport are corroborating that claim and suggest that the Reds intend to initiate talks with the Brazilian when he returns to the club later this summer.

What is Alisson's current Liverpool contract?

The 28-year-old has spent three years at Liverpool and his current contract will see him remain at the club until 2024. According to Spotrac, Alisson is currently on a base weekly wage £150,000.

In 2018 he moved to Anfield from AS Roma for a fee in the region of £65m and was the world's most expensive goalkeeper at the time, but has since been eclipsed by Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga.

What has Jurgen Klopp said about Alisson?

Last month Alisson became the first Liverpool goalkeeper to score in the Premier League. His last gasp winner against West Brom ultimately helped the Reds earn Champions League qualification.

Post match at the Hawthorns, Klopp declared that Alisson is a wonderful person and he deserved to score the winner after the death of his father earlier this year.

As per Liverpool's official website, Klopp said, "The way that his teammates showed today how much they like him is the best description. He is a wonderful, wonderful, wonderful, wonderful person and [he is] funny, smart, thoughtful, intense in moments.

"He is just a great guy and it couldn't have been for a better person to have such a special moment after all that he went through. I am really, really happy for him."

Any other goalkeeper news at Anfield?

Liverpool's back-up goalkeeper Adrian is close to agreeing an extension at Anfield, despite interest from Real Betis in his services according to the Daily Mail.

The Spaniard has struggled at times when called upon this season - he featured in the Reds' 7-2 defeat against Aston Villa in the Premier League.

While Adrian looks set to stay at the club, another goalkeeper could leave Liverpool this summer. The Reds are reportedly prepared to allow Caoimhin Kelleher to depart on loan next season to ensure the 22-year-old gets first team football.

In December Kelleher had cemented himself as second choice between the sticks for Klopp's side.

