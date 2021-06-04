Jean Pascal has reportedly tested positive for a fourth banned substance less than a week after a failed test cost him a fight with Badou Jack on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul.

Haitian-born Canadian professional boxer Pascal, who has held a version of the WBA light heavyweight title since October 2019, tested positive for the use of banned performance-enhancing drug 'EPO' in an in-competition test on Wednesday night, according to The Ring.

It is the second time in as many weeks that the 38-year-old has returned a positive doping result, after Pascal tested positive for Drostanolone, Drostanolone metabolite, and Epitrenbolone in two samples given on May 14.

The Voluntary Anti-Doping Association, an independent body set up to oversee all doping matters in boxing and mixed martial arts

However, in a brief statement, the former WBA light-heavyweight champion denied any misconduct and pledged to establish his innocence.

"I am shocked and embarrassed. I would never voluntarily take illegal substances," he said. "I’ve always fought for a clean sport and will continue to do so.

"I’m one of the first modern boxers to insist on random testing, and I’ve passed countless tests during my 13 years at the highest level of boxing. I want to assure all my fans that this is an isolated incident, and I’m willing to do whatever it takes to prove it."

Leonard Ellerbe, Mayweather Promotions CEO, said in a statement: "It’s very, very unfortunate.

"I know Badou has worked so hard and he was so excited about getting redemption in this fight and very confident that he was going to destroy Pascal in this fight.

“This is just very unfortunate. Thank God for VADA testing. Badou had some concerns and he brought them to me and Floyd after the last fight and we ensured that VADA testing was in place.

"That’s what we do at Mayweather Promotions. We insist on testing and we pay for it. We always want a level playing field.

"Pascal was trying to set himself up to have a clear advantage in the fight and it’s just unfortunate. I’m very disappointed in him and these actions. I’ve lost a lot of respect for him, a lot of respect."

Jack said in a statement: "My fight with Jean Pascal is OFF as he tested positive for 3 different steroids.

"We suspected he was dirty the first time around and VADA confirmed it this time. I’m still fighting on June 6th and my team is looking for a replacement opponent.

"This wasn’t the first time this happened to me. Lucian Bute took steroids for our fight & now Jean Pascal.

"Are you so scared of a fair fight with me that y’all [sic] need to take steroids to fight me?"

Jack went on to describe his former opponent as a "scumbag cheater". He will now face Dervin Colina as a short-notice replacement.

Pascal, who has never previously tested positive for a banned substance, beat Jack to defend his WBA (Regular) and WBC Silver light heavyweight titles in December 2019, the 38-year-old's victory roundly greeted by a chorus of boos from the crowd at the State Farm Arena.

