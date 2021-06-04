Tottenham transfer latest: Antonio Conte's ideal striker signing for Spurs

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, journalist Kristof Terreur has revealed what kind of striker Tottenham target Antonio Conte could bring to Spurs.

What's the latest transfer news involving Antonio Conte?

According to The Guardian, Tottenham are confident over signing former Chelsea manager Conte after positive talks were held. The Italian left Inter Milan last month after winning the Serie A title.

The report suggests that talks have progressed quickly and the club are becoming increasingly assured that their vacant managerial role will soon be filled.

What additions could Conte make to Tottenham's squad?

Speaking on The Football Terrace, Terreur suggested that Conte will look for a tall, strong striker if he becomes Spurs boss.

The journalist said, "He will sign the sort of players that he likes. He likes experienced players. Olivier Giroud for instance was the one he always tried to get to Inter. He will now move to AC Milan I think, but he will look for that type of striker to add to the squad. He wants a strong striker."

He added, "Strikers are always important to him, like a tall, strong striker. We’ll see what he wants."

Find out what else Terreur said about Conte potentially joining Spurs in the video below...

Which strikers has Conte worked with before that fit the mould?

Conte has worked with a host of powerful strikers in the past.

Romelu Lukaku has most recently led the line for the Italian manager at Inter Milan. Lukaku's 24 league goals and 11 assists went a long way to clinching the Serie A title for Inter this season. The Belgian ranked second in the division behind Cristiano Ronaldo for goals scored.

In the past Conte has also won titles with the likes of Olivier Giroud and Diego Costa at Chelsea, and Fernando Llorente at Juventus.

Who could Spurs target to meet that criteria?

Harry Kane certainly fits the mould of a typical Conte striker. However, as reported by Sky Sports last month, Kane has expressed his desire to leave Spurs this summer. It remains to be seen whether Conte's arrival would persuade England's captain to stay.

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin is another England international who would meet the Italian's criteria for a centre-forward. His physical presence and aerial ability could make him a perfect fit for a Conte side.

According to WhoScored he has won 4.7 aerial duels per game in the Premier League this season, the joint third most of any striker in the division. He has scored 16 league goals in 33 appearances for the Toffees.

At just 24 years old, Calvert-Lewin is one of the most promising English strikers around and if he were to link up with Conte at Spurs, it could catapult the side to success.

