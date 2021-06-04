Leeds United news: Nothing yet signed amid Orta meeting with Ezgjan Alioski

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United's Ezgjan Alioski met with director of football Victor Orta recently as the club look to thrash out a deal with the 29-year-old, according to The Yorkshire Evening Post.

What's the latest Leeds United news?

As it stands, Alioski will be out of contract in just a few weeks' time and has been strongly linked with what would be a controversial move to Galatasaray.

However, nothing has been signed with the Turkish club and a meeting between the North Macedonian international and Orta is understood to have taken place, with Leeds still keen on keeping him at Elland Road.

How well has Alioski played for Leeds this season?

Praised by pundit Kevin Phillips earlier this season, Alioski has formed a crucial part of Leeds' return to the Premier League.

Indeed, he made 36 Premier League appearances during their first season back in the top tier and, impressively, 29 of those came from the start.

According to WhoScored data, only five players made more key passes per game than Alioski (0.8) while he also drew the third-highest number of fouls over the same period (1.2). Defensively, he ranked fourth-highest for tackles (2.1) and tenth-highest for interceptions (0.6) too.

"He is a player who can unlock the door and he has a brilliant work rate," he said Phillips to Football Insider in November.

“When he comes off the bench he can change the game and if you start with him he might be able to produce a bit of magic. Either way he does not moan and every squad needs a player like that.

“He is a player that they would like to keep. Leeds will want to get him on a new contract.”

Does Marcelo Bielsa want to keep Alioski?

That would appear to be the case.

Last month, Adam Pope of the BBC relayed comments (via his Twitter feed) from manager Marcelo Bielsa in regards to the player's future.

The Argentine hinted at 'private negotiations' and revealed he 'would be in favour' of keeping Alisoki in West Yorkshire.

Still, according to the report, Leeds will look to sign a new left-back regardless of whether or not an agreement can be reached with Alioski.

What else has been said?

Speaking to Football Insider earlier this week, former England striker Gabby Agbonlahor urged Leeds to consider a move to bring Danny Rose back to the club amid their pursuit of a new left-back.

“For me, he’d be a perfect signing for Leeds," he said.

"He’s not going to cost you any money and he won’t be on silly, silly money.

“You get him and he’s got that Premier League experience and he will work hard. For me, he would be a great signing.”

