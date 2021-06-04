For a couple of years, Fernando Torres was the best out-and-out striker on the planet.

The Spaniard joined Liverpool from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2007 and he took no time at all to light up English football.

In his first season with the Reds, Torres scored 33 goals in all competitions, including 24 in just 33 Premier League appearances.

After scoring Spain's winner in the final of Euro 2008, Torres continued his impressive form in a Liverpool shirt the following campaign, netting 14 goals in 24 league games.

In 2009/10, El Nino scored 18 times in his 22 Premier League appearances and he was feared by every single defender in world football.

Sadly, it all went a bit wrong after that for Torres, with his ill-fated move to Chelsea in January 2011 resulting in his career entering a terminal period of decline.

But we're here to focus on the very best of El Nino from his time in England and that means looking back at a moment of genius from the Spaniard.

No, we're not talking about that physics-defying volley against Blackburn Rovers. Instead, we'll be revisiting one of Torres' most underrated goals, which came against Reading in March 2008.

Torres scored the winner in a 2-1 victory for Liverpool and the way in which he manufactured the headed chance from a free-kick was simply magnificent.

The now 37-year-old lost his marker by leading him into a crowd of players and then hiding behind a teammate.

Take a look at Torres playing hide and seek with an opposing defender for yourself:

Torres' unique way of creating confusion from a free-kick was certainly appreciated by Alan Shearer on Match of the Day, the Newcastle legend labelling the Spaniard's movement as "awesome".

At his best, Torres really was unstoppable, a footballer capable of hurting the opposition in a variety of different ways.

He was lightning-quick, had the dribbling ability of an elite-level winger, could win most physical battles, was deadly in front of goal and - as we saw above - was capable of thinking outside the box.

It's for those reasons that most football fans will always have a special place in their hearts for El Nino.

