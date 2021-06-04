15 infamous Manchester United flops: How much did the Red Devils pay for them? Get involved!

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After securing a second-place finish in the Premier League last season, it will be intriguing to see whether Manchester United are able to push on under the guidance of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during the 2021/22 campaign.

The Red Devils' success in the coming years could rely on whether they are able to nail their recruitment between now and August.

Whilst United's have managed to get their business spot-on in recent seasons by drafting in the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Bruno Fernandes, they have also signed a number of duds for considerable amounts of money.

During Sir Alex Ferguson's time in charge of the club, the Red Devils opted to swoop for Juan Sebastian Veron who ultimately failed to adjust to life in the Premier League.

Louis van Gaal's decision to splash a huge fee on Angel Di Maria in 2014 also backfired as the Argentine was sold by United to Paris Saint-Germain just a year after they purchased them.

With the transfer window set to officially open for Premier League sides next week, we have decided to create a quiz based around 15 United flops in which you have to match up the player with the amount of money that the club paid for them.

Can you get full marks?

Test out your knowledge below and then share your scores with fellow United fans!

1 of 15 How much did Manchester United pay for Angel Di Maria? £70m £59.7m £45m £50m

