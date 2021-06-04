Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to journalist Kristof Terreur speaking on the Football Terrace, Chelsea have held talks with Erling Haaland's representatives regarding a move to Stamford Bridge.

What's the latest transfer news involving Erling Haaland?

Based on reports from The Evening Standard, Haaland is a longstanding primary target for Chelsea, but whether they can actually agree a deal for him this summer remains to be seen.

According to Duncan Castles on an episode of The Transfer Window Podcast from last month, Dortmund's asking price for the forward is in the region of €180m (£154.5m).

Furthermore, speaking in an interview with Jan Aage Fjortoft, Haaland recently stated that he's respectful towards his contract at Dortmund, which suggests he's not planning to leave any time soon.

What has Kristof Terreur said about Haaland moving to Chelsea?

Speaking to The Football Terrace, journalist Terreur revealed that there have been talks between Chelsea and Haaland's representatives, but his future remains hard to predict.

Terreur said, "I know that there have been talks with Haaland's people before, but Haaland is a difficult one to predict too. Definitely since Dortmund qualified for the Champions League, you feel that now they have an extra reason to keep him."

He suggested that patience could be key and stressed that the 20-year-old is not short of potential suitors.

The journalist said, "But Haaland is the one that everybody wants to get and I would wait for him."

How many goals has Haaland scored this season?

After another strong season in the Bundesliga, Haaland has cemented himself as one of the most sought-after strikers in world football. At just 20 years old, the numbers he is achieving are staggering.

According to WhoScored he has bagged 49 goals and nine assists in 52 appearances for club and country this season.

His remarkable tally includes ten Champions League goals which earned him the UCL Golden Boot in the 2020/21 campaign.

Do Chelsea actually need Haaland?

He's perhaps not an immediate requirement, but that could change over the course of the summer.

Chelsea are currently well stocked in the striking department. Thomas Tuchel has the likes of Timo Werner, Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud at his disposal. Even Kai Havertz has played as a false nine at times.

But according to reports from the Daily Mail from last month, Leicester and West Ham are interested in luring Abraham away from Stamford Bridge. Giroud also looks like he could be heading for the exit door - according to Goal, AC Milan are preparing a bid for the Frenchman.

If Chelsea can indeed sell Abraham and Giroud, it would create space in the squad for Haaland to join their ranks.

Snapping up Haaland would not only improve Chelsea's current squad, but perhaps more importantly prevent the likes of Manchester United or Manchester City from signing him and reaping the rewards of his talent instead.

