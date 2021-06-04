Tottenham's next manager: Journalist clarifies Spurs' transfer budget this summer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Kristof Terreur has clarified how much money he expects Antonio Conte will be given to spend if he becomes Tottenham's next manager.

What's Terreur said about Tottenham's transfer budget?

Conte has emerged as a frontrunner to land the Spurs job after holding positive talks with the club, and Terreur believes that the Italian coach will be handed a sizeable transfer budget if he moves to north London this summer.

Terreur made this claim on The Football Terrace, stating on Thursday: “Yesterday the signals were already positive and at Spurs, I was only told a few weeks ago by some agent when other managers were linked that they have some money, although you don’t expect them to have the money, but that they wanted to invest in the team, so Conte will have had those promises.

Is this a surprising claim from Terreur?

It is somewhat.

In light of the ongoing global crisis, Tottenham took out a £175m loan from the Bank of England last year, while they still have £823m worth of debt thanks to the cost of building their new stadium which they only moved into two years ago.

With this in mind, it appeared likely that Spurs' next manager would receive a limited transfer budget, which is what has been reportedly recently, but Terreur seems to think that won't be the case.

Has Conte spent wisely in the past?

With Conte potentially being handed a hefty transfer budget this summer, can he be trusted to spend it wisely?

It would be fair to say that the 51-year-old has a mixed record in the transfer market over the years, particularly when it comes to his most expensive signings.

Tiemoue Bakayoko, Michy Batshuayi and Danny Drinkwater were all signed by Chelsea during Conte's spell in charge, and cost a combined total of over £105m, but they failed to make a significant impact and have all been loaned out to various clubs in recent years.

However, Conte has also got things spot on in the transfer window before. He tempted Romelu Lukaku over to Inter Milan in 2019 for £66.6m, and the Belgian forward has repaid Conte's faith by netting 47 league goals in his last two Serie A campaigns.

Conte also signed N'Golo Kante for just over £32m in 2017, which looks like a bargain now that the French midfielder has helped deliver Chelsea a Premier League title and a Champions League trophy in his time at the club.

Should Terreur's claim give Spurs fans a reason to be optimistic?

Things looked very gloomy for Tottenham just a couple of weeks ago when Harry Kane reportedly told the club's hierarchy that he wanted to leave Spurs this summer.

He still might, but at least Tottenham have some reasons to look forward to next season now. Based on Terreur's statement, it seems that they will be investing in their squad in the upcoming transfer window, which is vital as the club look to get back on track after a difficult couple of years.

They also could be on the brink of getting Conte as their next manager, who has won five league titles in the last nine years, proving himself to be one of the finest coaches of his generation.

Having stuttered their way to a seventh-placed finish in 2020/21, Tottenham's supporters now have good reason to believe that their team could climb back up the table in the next 12 months.

