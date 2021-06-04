Liverpool transfer stance on West Ham target Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Anfield Central, Liverpool are not willing to sell Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer despite a fresh approach from West Ham for the midfielder.

What's the latest transfer news involving Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain?

Oxlade-Chamberlain looks set to remain a Liverpool player this summer as the Reds do not want to sell the England international, according to Anfield Central.

The report claims that West Ham's David Moyes is keen to bring the 28-year-old to London and has made another approach for his services, following a prior one in April.

But Liverpool want to keep Oxlade-Chamberlain and their stance will only change if he personally asks to leave.

Kristof Terreur reveals to The Football Terrace what the Belgium team think of long-term Liverpool target Jeremy Doku...

Can Liverpool afford to let him leave?

Liverpool surely can't afford to let Oxlade-Chamberlain leave Anfield as there is limited depth in midfield after Gini Wijnaldum's reported departure to Barcelona.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Dutchman will sign for Barcelona on a three-year deal until 2024 once he has completed his medical with the Spanish giants.

A number of Liverpool's midfielders have struggled with injuries throughout the season and compounded with the loss of Wijnaldum, the Reds should be looking to sign another player in the middle of the park instead of selling one.

Has Oxlade-Chamberlain featured much for Liverpool this season?

Oxlade-Chamberlain has made just two starts for Liverpool in the 2020/21 Premier League campaign and has struggled with injuries again this season.

According to Transfermarkt, the attacking midfielder sustained a knee injury in August which kept him out of action for 113 days, equating to 20 games. He returned to fitness around Christmas and failed to nail down a place in the first team for the remainder of the campaign.

On the penultimate game of the season against Burnley he made a brief cameo appearance as he scored the Reds' third goal to secure three points at Turf Moor.

Who could West Ham target instead?

West Ham are set to venture into Europe next season after qualifying for the Europa League.

Moyes will therefore need a bigger squad to cope with the demands of the competition and should look at bolstering his midfield ranks.

Jesse Lingard proved to be one of the signings of the season, despite only joining the club on loan in January. The England international made 13 goal contributions in 16 Premier League games.

As reported by Sky Sports, Moyes suggested last month that he hopes West Ham can seal a permanent deal for Lingard after his impressive stint at the club.

Based on reports from Eurosport, West Ham are trying to wrap up an agreement for Spartak Moscow defensive midfielder Alex Kral. The Hammers are reportedly keen on securing a deal for the Czech Republic international before the start of the European Championships next weekend.

