Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to add to his mammoth international goal tally on Friday evening.

The Juventus forward played the full 90 minutes in Portugal's 0-0 draw with Iberian rivals Spain in the Wanda Metropolitano.

Ronaldo will be slightly annoyed that he didn't take a step closer to surpassing Ali Daei's record of 109 international goals.

The Portuguese superstar is currently stuck on 103, which is comfortably the most by a player from a European nation.

That means the 36-year-old will be the player at Euro 2020 with the most international goals to his name - by a considerable distance as well.

But who're the other leading goal-getters heading to this summer's European festival of football?

Well, we here at GIVEMESPORT have done some digging and found out the answer to that very question.

Using Transfermarkt, we've worked out the 12 players who will represent their respective countries at Euro 2020 with the most international goals.

Ronaldo, of course, leads the way, with a few surprise names behind the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Let's take a look at the list...

12. Eden Hazard (Belgium)

Goals: 32

11. Gareth Bale (Wales)

Goals: 33

10. Harry Kane (England)

Goals: 34

9. Goran Pandev (North Macedonia)

Goals: 36

8. Christian Eriksen (Denmark)

Goals: 36

7. Antoine Griezmann (France)

Goals: 36

6. Thomas Muller (Germany)

Goals: 38

5. Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine)

Goals: 38

4. Olivier Giroud (France)

Goals: 44

3. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)

Goals: 59

2. Robert Lewandowski (Poland)

Goals: 66

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Goals: 103

Giroud's fourth-place finish will catch many off guard, but the fact of the matter is that his goal record for France is amazing.

The Chelsea striker is France's second-highest goalscorer in history, behind only Arsenal legend Thierry Henry - who rippled the back of the net 51 times in his distinguished international career.

Yarmolenko is the other surprise player to feature in our 12-man list. Despite struggling at West Ham, the Ukrainian winger has thrived on international duty, with his haul of 38 goals coming in just 93 appearances.

Holland, Austria and North Macedonia will certainly have to watch out for the lanky forward when they come up against Ukraine in Group C at Euro 2020.

