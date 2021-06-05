Derby County transfer news: Fresh update surfaces regarding Rams' Shane Duffy pursuit

Following a dismal 2020/21 campaign that culminated in the club narrowly avoiding relegation to League One last month, Derby County will be hoping to push on under the guidance of manager Wayne Rooney.

Whilst the Rams will have to deal with a host of off-the-field issues in the coming months due to the fact that they have experienced two failed takeover bids this year, there is no reason why they cannot potentially assemble a squad which is capable of competing in the Championship.

Whereas Derby cannot splash the clash on players due to the fact that they are currently under a transfer embargo, they could seek solace in the form of the free agent market whilst loan moves could also be on the cards.

One of the individuals who has recently been linked with a move to Pride Park is Brighton & Hove Albion defender Shane Duffy.

A report by Football Insider in May revealed that the Rams were reportedly interested in signing the Republic of Ireland international whose current deal at the Amex Stadium runs until 2023.

Duffy spent the entirety of the previous campaign on loan at Celtic where he experienced a mixed amount of success.

Whilst the defender was able to average a relatively impressive average WhoScored rating of 7.31 in the Scottish Premiership, his deal was cut short last month by the Hoops.

In a fresh update concerning Duffy's future, it has been revealed that it is unlikely that Derby will be able to seal a deal for him this summer.

According to Derby Telegraph journalist Steve Nicholson, it would be difficult for the Rams to afford his wage demands due to their current financial situation.

Whilst it would have been somewhat of a coup by Derby if they were able to convince Duffy to join them due to the fact that he possesses a wealth of experience, it is hardly a shock that he is seemingly no longer on their radar.

Until the Rams can find a resolution to the myriad of issues that they are currently having to deal with at Pride Park, they are unlikely to make any high profile signings.

Yet to announce their retained list, Derby will be focusing on doing everything they can to convince the likes of Andre Widsom and Martyn Waghorn to stay at the club having recently offered both players new deals.

As for Duffy, with first-team football no longer guaranteed at Brighton due to the presence of Ben White and Lewis Dunk, he may find it beneficial to seal a permanent exit this summer.

With 96 Premier League appearances under his belt during his career, there is no reason why the 29-year-old cannot potentially secure a move to one of the Seagulls' competitors.

