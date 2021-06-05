Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Like it or not, Floyd Mayweather is a man of many talents.

While his success in the ring speaks for itself (having been inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2021), Mayweather also knows how to entertain a crowd, whether that's by brawling with WWE wrestler Big Show, starring in Hollywood blockbuster movies, or appearing on the fifth season of Dancing with the Stars.

We've seen several times his success in other things outside of boxing but despite retiring in 2018, it wouldn't be long before Mayweather started to get itchy knuckles again. After all, pugilism was his first love, money a close second, so it's no surprise that he has rediscovered his passion for the noble art at a time when YouTubers and boxing legends have ushered in a golden era of showbiz boxing.

And now, Mayweather (50-0, 27 KO's), of Flint, Michigan, will face off with YouTube star-turned-amateur-boxer Logan Paul in an eight-round exhibition match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. This isn't, however, his first foray into the shady world of celebrity prizefighting.

In fact, there is one particular story concerning Mayweather's exhibition bout with undefeated kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa that shouldn't be forgotten as he prepares for his next fight.

Eyebrows were raised when it was announced Mayweather, 41, would be strapping up his gloves again for the first time in more than a year to take on the 20-year-old Nasukawa at RIZIN 14 on December 31, 2018.

"People in Japan, listen. I will take down Mayweather," said the 20-year-old, who at the time boasted a pristine record of 30-0 in kickboxing.

"You should look forward to it."

After dedicating almost his entire life only to boxing, Mayweather simply wasn't going to let that happen. The unbeaten Nasukawa was sent tumbling to the canvas three times in the first round before his corner threw in the towel to spare him further punishment.

This resulted in Mayweather not only keeping his perfect record intact but it also showed the ruthless streak he has had from an early age.

"It was all about entertainment, we had fun," said a smiling Mayweather post-fight. "This don’t go on my record, this don’t go on Tenshin’s record, Tenshin is still undefeated, I’m still undefeated, I’m still retired.

“I did this just to entertain the fans in Japan. They wanted this to happen over here in Japan, so I said, ‘Why not?'”

Why not indeed, you may ask. Mayweather would earn a cool sum of $20 million for what would turn out to be a very short night's work for the 44-year-old. Nasukawa, for his part, was left shaken by the defeat and was seen breaking down into tears in the aftermath.

