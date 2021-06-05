Spain and Portugal faced each other in a friendly on Friday night, exactly one week before Euro 2020 kicked off.

It was supposed to whet the appetite for fans ahead of this summer’s tournament.

But it didn’t quite do that.

Read more: Euro 2020: News, Groups, Fixtures, Dates, Tickets, Odds And Everything You Need To Know

The two Iberian nations played out a drab 0-0 draw at the Wanda Metropolitano in front of 14,743.

And those 14,743 fans certainly made their voices known throughout the match.

They booed Cristiano Ronaldo with every touch - hardly surprising considering the majority of the fans inside the stadium were probably Atleti supporters.

But there was a player they targeted even more than Ronaldo - former Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata.

Morata, now at Juventus, missed a number of opportunities - most notably in the final minutes as he went clean through on goal only to hit the bar.

It led to boos with some fans chanting “Morata, how bad you are?” according to the Guardian.

The final whistle was met with even more boos and whistles.

Despite his reaction to the miss, manager Luis Enrique defending Morata.

“It annoys me that the fans have a go at my players,” he said afterwards. “After all the work Morata had done, he’s able to run 40m at the end, trick the goalkeeper and just have the bad luck that the shot goes a fraction high and hits the bar. I think that’s something to applaud enthusiastically. But I must be the person who knows the least about football.”

Morata will be competing with Villarreal striker Gerard Moreno for a starting berth in that No.9 role at the Euros for Spain.

After another friendly against Lithuania on Tuesday, Enrique’s side face Sweden in their group opener on Monday. They then have Poland and Slovakia - all of which will be played in Sevilla.

The ultimate Premier League 2020/21 quiz

1 of 20 Who won the 2020/21 Premier League title? Liverpool Manchester United Manchester City Chelsea

News Now - Sport News