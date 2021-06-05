Rangers latest news: Alan Hutton fears Steven Gerrard exit

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former Rangers star Alan Hutton has revealed he is worried about whether or not Steven Gerrard will stay at Ibrox this summer.

What's the latest Rangers news?

Earlier this week, The Athletic suggested the former Liverpool captain was a surprise name considered by Everton following the departure of Carlo Ancelotti. Managerless Wolverhampton Wanderers have also been linked.

Indeed, this follows GIVEMESPORT's exclusive reveal on May 27th that the club's plans to offer Gerrard new terms had been complicated by an offer from an unnamed Premier League outfit.

There is no suggestion that Gerrard is looking to leave the club this summer after winning the Scottish Premiership, however.

What did Alan Hutton say about Steven Gerrard's future?

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton admitted he was worried about the 40-year-old's future in Glasgow.

“With this managerial merry-go-round that literally is happening down south, there’s going to be opportunities," he said.

"It doesn’t matter who you are.

"You want to be working or playing at the highest level possible.

“There’s a lot of money down south. If there’s an opportunity to go to a team and rebuild a team at a high level, of course you’re going to have to think about it. It’s only natural.

“I’m worried as a Rangers fan. We know how good a job Gerrard’s done and people will be looking at him.”

Has Gerrard rejected Premier League jobs before?

Back in the summer of 2019, The Daily Mirror revealed Gerrard had snubbed the chance to replace Rafa Benitez - the man who coached him for six years at Anfield - when the Spaniard left Newcastle United.

Could Gerrard return to Liverpool?

Back in March, GMS also revealed that Gerrard would be Liverpool's first choice if Jurgen Klopp were to leave the club though, after a strong end to the season, that looks incredibly unlikely to happen any time soon.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph later that month, he suggested that he was happy with life at Ibrox for the moment.

“There has been interest, and I don’t think I have to talk about where that comes from,” he said.

“All that does is that it tells me I am on the right lines. I am doing a decent job. My players are doing a decent job. I take it as a compliment.

“I want to try and stay in the now, but I am always aware that there is a short, a medium and a long-term journey for me.

“I’m really happy in this job. The only real pressure in terms of my role is from my own family. My biggest challenge is to manage my home situation. My family don’t live in Glasgow, and it’s a case of me putting the hours on the road, being up and down."

