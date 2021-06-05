Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It's now been a week since Chelsea won the Champions League.

Last Saturday in Porto, Thomas Tuchel's side beat Manchester City 1-0, Kai Havertz grabbing the only goal in what was an enthralling encounter inside the Estadio do Dragao.

Chelsea players have rightly been lauded in the aftermath of the final, with N'Golo Kante the main focus of attention.

READ MORE - Euro 2020: News, Groups, Fixtures, Dates, Tickets, Odds And Everything You Need To Know

The Frenchman is now in the running to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or and at this point in time, you wouldn't bet against him scooping the coveted award.

But while Kante has been praised to the rafters, the performances of his midfield partner Jorginho are still being underrated.

The former Napoli man excelled in the final against City and he has been instrumental to Tuchel's impressive start to life as manager of Chelsea.

Jorginho will also have a significant role to play for Italy at Euro 2020 this summer and the metronomic midfielder played an hour in the country's 4-0 win over Czech Republic on Friday evening.

But before he joined up with the national team, the 29-year-old took a well-deserved trip to Gola Restaurant in west London, where he received quite a reception.

Jorginho's meal was served to him in a giant Champions League trophy-style bowl, with the competition's famous anthem being played at the same time as his food was delivered.

The Chelsea man was also applauded by all those in attendance at the restaurant and you can tell that he was very touched by the gesture.

Check out footage of Jorginho receiving a hero's welcome for yourself:

You just absolutely love to see it.

Jorginho is now a bonafide Chelsea legend and he has silenced all those who claimed his playing style was not suited to the unique demands of English football.

The Italian maestro is a brilliant midfielder and the fact it took a Champions League triumph for many football fans to realise that is a tad concerning.

But that's the harsh nature of the sport for you.

Haaland to Chelsea Update | Sancho bid from Chelsea | The Football Terrace

1 of 20 Ultimate Chelsea quiz: Who assisted Drogba's 2012 CL final goal? Juan Mata Florent Malouda Frank Lampard Ashley Cole

News Now - Sport News