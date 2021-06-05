Roman Reigns made his position clear on Friday Night SmackDown this week.

He is the biggest star in WWE. The Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief. The Main Event. In short, he does whatever the hell he wants.

Reigns opened and closed the show this week, first calling on his cousins Jimmy & Jey Uso to get the job done and bring back the Tag Team Championships.

The Usos went toe-to-toe with Rey and Dominik Mysterio, but things didn't go to plan.

In the opening match of the night, the challengers were robbed after the referee missed Jimmy lifting his shoulder off the mat during Dominik's pinfall attempt.

The bell rang and the match was called. The Mysterios are STILL SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

But things didn't end there. An enraged Reigns demanded his cousins approach Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville to get their rematch and luckily for them, it was set for the main event.

Unluckily for The Usos, Roman decided to crash the match. With the Mysterios taking control early on, The Tribal Chief made his way into the ring and unleashed hell.

He beat the life out of Rey, before locking his son Dominik in the Guillotine. Statement made.

Reigns' actions were shocking, but after SmackDown went off the air, he took to social media to explain why he did it.

"You want something done, do it yourself. #WreckEveryoneAndLeave," he tweeted.

Well, you can't argue with that. Roman really did make a statement on Friday night. But it didn't go down too well with Jimmy, and the rift in the family seems to grow deeper every week.

So where, exactly, do Roman and The Usos go from here? We'll have to wait and see next week because there's going to be some serious fallout.

WWE returns next week with Monday Night RAW, airing live in the UK on BT Sport.

