WWE Superstar Lacey Evans declares herself the 'Happiest Mama in the World' in light of the amazing news that she is expecting a second baby girl!

Celebrating with her family with some fun pictures from the reveal party, Evans rejoiced that her daughter would now have 'the best side kick, best friend and best bond a woman could ask for'.

Her full Instagram caption reads: "Happiest Mama in the world.

"My Lil lady will now have the best side kick, best friend and best bond a woman could ask for. A sister!

"And I can't wait to teach them what true love, support and family really means and feels like!"

You can check out Evans' full Instagram post below:

GIVEMESPORT would like to congratulate Evans and her family on their very happy news.

WWE continues next week with Monday Night RAW, airing live in the UK on BT Sport.

