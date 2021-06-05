Early in the hours of Saturday morning UK time, Neymar dropped yet another masterclass in a Brazil shirt.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar scored and assisted in the Selecao's 2-0 win over Ecuador in a 2022 World Cup qualifier.

Neymar's successful strike from the penalty spot to put Tite's side 2-0 up in stoppage-time was his 65th in Brazil's colours.

He's now just 12 goals away from equalling the legendary Pele's long-standing record and it's only a matter of time really until Neymar surpasses his tally of 77 international goals.

What makes the PSG man's record for Brazil even more impressive is the number of assists he's registered as well.

After setting up Richarlison to put his team 1-0 up against Ecuador, Neymar now has 44 assists on the international stage.

That means the freestyler-like forward has 109 goal contributions for Brazil in only 103 appearances, which is quite astonishing.

It's simple, Neymar's record in international football is the best in the world right now. Yes, even better than Cristiano Ronaldo's and Lionel Messi's.

Don't worry, we have the numbers from Transfermarkt to back that up

Below, you'll find the goal contribution-per-game ratios for the top 15 scorers who are still active on the international stage for one of FIFA's top 50 nations.

Prepare to be surprised...

15. Eduardo Vargas (Chile) - 0.49

Games: 94

Goals: 38

Assists: 8

14. Olivier Giroud (France) - 0.53

Games: 107

Goals: 44

Assists: 13

13. Christian Eriksen (Denmark) - 0.56

Games: 107

Goals: 36

Assists: 24

12. Sergio Aguero (Argentina) - 0.60

Games: 97

Goals: 41

Assists: 17

11. Alexis Sanchez (Chile) - 0.629

Games: 135

Goals: 46

Assists: 39

10. Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine) - 0.634

Games: 93

Goals: 38

Assists: 21

9. Antoine Griezmann (France) - 0.70

Games: 90

Goals: 36

Assists: 27

8. Thomas Muller (Germany) - 0.73

Games: 101

Goals: 38

Assists: 36

7. Robert Lewandowski (Poland) - 0.75

Games: 118

Goals: 66

Assists: 23

6. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) - 0.79

Games: 92

Goals: 59

Assists: 14

5. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) - 0.83

Games: 174

Goals: 103

Assists: 41

4. Luis Suarez (Uruguay) - 0.84

Games: 116

Goals: 62

Assists: 35

3. Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 0.86

Games: 143

Goals: 72

Assists: 51

2. Mohamed Salah (Egypt) - 0.93

Games: 69

Goals: 43

Assists: 21

1. Neymar - 1.04

Games: 104

Goals: 65

Assists: 44

Neymar, take a bow. The Brazilian is the only player of the 15 to average more than one goal contribution per game.

The biggest surprise on the list is that Ronaldo - the second-highest goal scorer in the history of international football - has to make do with a fifth-place finish.

Suarez, Messi, Salah and Neymar all have superior ratios and Lukaku isn't too far behind the Portuguese forward either.

