Spain and Portugal played out a drab 0-0 draw in Madrid as they prepare for Euro 2020.

We’re now less than a week away from this summer’s international tournament and we simply can’t wait.

Both Spain and Portugal will fancy their chances of going all the way.

Spain face Sweden, Poland and Slovakia as they play all three of the group games in Sevilla. Luis Enrique’s side are expecting to top the standings.

As for Portugal, they find themselves in the ultimate Group of Death.

Fernando Santos’ team have to get past France, Germany and Hungary to reach the knockout rounds. Of course, finishing third in Group F might be enough to qualify.

But both of them will need to show more attacking quality than they did on Friday evening at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium if they want to lift the Henri Delaunay trophy come July 11.

While the quality may not have been on show during the 90 minutes, there was plenty of quality on show before the match.

That’s because Thiago and Rodri decided to perform their party trick - volleying the ball to each from about 50 yards.

In a one-minute long clip, the Manchester City and Liverpool midfielders pinged balls to each other for fun without it touching the ground.

Take a look at the impressive video:

Check out some of the reaction from fans.

It really does go to show just how good footballers really are. We’ve all tried to do this down the park with a mate and let’s just say it doesn’t quite look like that.

Thiago finished the season at Liverpool in style, helping Jurgen Klopp’s side finish in the top-four.

It was a debut season in which Thiago struggled to begin with and the Spanish midfielder admitted that English football was a bit of a shock to him.

"Looking back at this season, we had a lot of walls in front of us that we had to pull down," Thiago told Sky Sports. "It was like that. We had many important players injured and we had to create a new team and a new style - very similar to what we had, but with different players.

"At the beginning, I was surprised by the rhythm of the game and the long balls. Here, some teams have a lot of appreciation for how long balls can create big chances for them very quickly. And on the same point, the faster you put the ball in front, the faster it comes back

"Throw-ins, corner kicks, goal kicks… everything happens at more speed here and you have to adapt to that. When there is a situation where you think you can breathe, the ball is already in play again."

But there’s no doubting his technical ability and he’s set to play a big role in Spain’s Euro 2020 campaign this summer.

