Floyd Mayweather might be returning to the ring this Sunday night to take on You-Tuber-come-boxer Logan Paul.

But the newly inducted boxing Hall of Famer was happy to take time out of his schedule to comment on another upcoming welterweight clash.

The fight in question: the Fighting Pride of the Philippines Manny Pacquiao vs the current unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. on August 21st, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A true patriot, Mayweather didn't shy away from backing his countryman when accosted by a group of reporters during the build-up to his own eight-round exhibition fight this weekend.

When asked who he was behind, Money responded:

Of course, I'm behind Errol Spence 100%. I wanna see Spence win. Actually, I'm gonna call him and give him some pointers…

"Pacquiao, he has to fight, I don't. I put myself in a position where I don't have to fight anymore."

To be fair to Mayweather, though he and Pacquiao were arch-rivals at a distance for much of their respective careers, he has always been high on Spence Jr.

So it's little surprise he's vouching for him ahead of the Filipino legend.

In fact, Mayweather long ago predicted that Spence Jr. would go on to become a world champion, a prophecy that would later come true: 'The Truth' is the reigning IBF and WBC champion at 147 pounds.

Spence Jr. is the heavy betting favourite to emerge from the August 21st bout with Pac-Man as the victor.

But the boundless skillset of Pacquiao should never be ignored, nor should the Filipino's unshakeable in-ring confidence.

Mayweather of course took care of business against Pacquiao back in May 2015 when a defensive masterclass was all that was required to edge out his game opponent on points.

As such, if Mayweather does follow through on those comments and actually calls Spence Jr., the welterweight champ would do well to listen.

He might now be 42-years old and coming towards the end of his boxing career, but underestimate the Fighting Pride of the Philippines at your peril.

