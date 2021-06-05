WWE have confirmed that this year's SummerSlam will take place on Saturday, August 21.

While the date has been set, we're yet to officially find out the location of The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Reports have been swirling for weeks, suggesting the show could air anywhere from Las Vegas to New York.

We will find out the confirmation of this year's venue later today (Saturday, June 5) when the announcement is made during the 2021 Belmont Stakes’ pre-race show on NBC.

However, it may not come as a surprise to fans who follow Asuka on social media, because it seems like the WWE star has accidentally leaked the location of SummerSlam.

She tweeted a photo from inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas - one of the rumoured venues - captioned with a 'flushed' emoji.

Check out the tweet below:

Unsurprisingly, many fans are already jumping to the conclusion that Allegiant Stadium will indeed be the location for The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Perhaps Asuka was filming something from inside the stadium for the upcoming announcement? We'll have to wait and see, of course, because nothing is official until WWE confirm it.

SummerSlam isn't the only live date the company have confirmed in recent weeks.

Last month, WWE announced they will be returning to a live touring schedule, inviting fans back to events, starting with SmackDown in July.

The incredibly popular Money in the Bank PPV will also take place in front of an audience in Texas next month before the build to The Biggest Party of the Summer begins.

With live events returning and a rather huge venue for SummerSlam seemingly leaked, it's going to be a very exciting few months for WWE fans.

WWE returns next week beginning with Monday Night RAW, airing live in the UK on BT Sport.

