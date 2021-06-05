This summer is set to be a huge one for Manchester United Football Club.

The Red Devils showed signs of improvement in the 2020/21 season, finishing second in the Premier League table.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side played some decent football as well, but the campaign sadly ended on a negative note in the Europa League final.

United were beaten on penalties by Villarreal in Gdansk and it was a game that highlighted the need for investment over the next few months.

The 13-time Premier League winners are a tad bare in a number of key departments, most notably in central midfield.

United were far too reliant on both Scott McTominay and Fred in 2020/21, with the latter also failing to perform to the standard required on a number of occasions.

Solskjaer's side need a real world-class central midfielder to take them to the next level, which is why the latest transfer rumour surrounding the club is rather puzzling.

Man Utd keen on Harry Winks

According to Stretty News, Solskjaer and the United hierarchy are eager to make a move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks.

Talks are said to still be "in their infancy", but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has apparently made it clear that he'd be willing to accept an offer in the region of £25 million for the player.

But even if Winks is available for that price, he surely shouldn't be a player on United's radar, right?

The Englishman's career regressed significantly last season, the 25-year-old starting just nine Premier League games.

Is he a player United should be targeting?

On his day, Winks is a tidy midfielder, but he is certainly not a player capable of bridging the gap between United and Manchester City.

Yes, the £19.8 million-rated Englishman is a fairly decent passer of the ball, however, his overall game is fairly limited.

Winks isn't particularly dominant from a defensive standpoint, nor is he a player with the ingenuity to pick apart opposing teams from a deep-lying playmaker position.

United can do better and if they do decide to sign the Spurs man in a £25 million deal, it'll be one of the most underwhelming transfers of the summer.

