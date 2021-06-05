Cristiano Ronaldo is still going strong at the age of 36.

The Portuguese superstar enjoyed yet another successful season from a goalscoring perspective in 2020/21, the Juventus man netting 29 in just 33 Serie A games.

Ronaldo finished as the top scorer in the Italian top-flight and he'll almost certainly be a huge threat at Euro 2020 this summer.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner played the full 90 minutes in Portugal's 0-0 draw with Spain in a warm-up friendly on Friday evening and while he didn't score, Ronaldo still caught the eye.

In the 87th-minute of proceedings, the free-scoring forward turned on the afterburners and sprinted from box-to-box in a matter of seconds.

Ronaldo's sprint vs Spain

You wouldn't think he was 36, would you?

Ronaldo has always kept himself in pristine physical condition and that's why he's still one of the best players in the world at an age when most pros are eyeing up regular cocktails on the beach.

The Portuguese often makes those younger than him look decidedly average when it comes to being a pure athlete.

Just ask Gonzalo Higuain...

Back in July 2019, the two players took part in a sprint test in Juventus training and the difference in the pair's attempts was quite remarkable.

Higuain is nearly three years younger than Ronaldo, but you wouldn't guess that from the footage below.

Ronaldo vs Higuain

Higuain's attempt had a distinct Sunday League flavour to it, while Ronaldo looked more like a Olympic sprinter in the sunshine.

If he can avoid serious injury, there's absolutely no reason why Ronaldo cannot operate at the very highest level past the age of 40.

The same cannot be said about Higuain, who is now playing out in America with David Beckham's MLS outfit Inter Miami, where he's netted four goals in seven games this year.

We're not saying that's a bad thing, but a player of his unquestionable talent could still be mixing it with the best in Europe if he had possessed the same drive as Ronaldo.

Although, apart from Lionel Messi, no other player has that in their locker.

