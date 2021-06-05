Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Conor McGregor just cannot keep himself out of action.

His trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier is about a month away; however, we just know The Notorious loves himself some attention.

His latest antic is just as amusing as any of his previous ones, and it is not too hard to guess that it involves Floyd Mayweather, again.

The duo’s rivalry goes back to 2017, when the two took on each other in what was McGregor’s first and only professional fight as a boxer.

Mayweather, as was expected, won by a technical knockout in the tenth round, but it hasn’t deterred McGregor even one bit, who has continued to troll the American.

Mayweather is set to take on YouTuber Logan Paul this Sunday and McGregor couldn’t help himself as the American heavyweight appeared in an advert for a window-glazing company.

He posted a part of that advertisement on his Instagram with the caption:

“It’s a big bargain over at Love Windows U.K, guys!

Make sure check it out.”

Well, very well done, Conor. However, Mayweather would be least bothered by it. He is set to land a huge sum of money this weekend and the fact is, no matter how much McGregor trolls him, Mayweather rests in the knowledge that he beat him when and where it mattered the most.

Perhaps McGregor might want to focus on the bigger picture himself and avoid a repeat of his defeat to Poirier in Abu Dhabi earlier this year.

Poirier has been in great shape since and is a heavy favourite to win the trilogy. McGregor, however, has received the backing of his long-time training partner, Artem Lobov, who does not expect the fight to go beyond the first round.

"We have to give credit to Dustin. He’s done his homework. He’s improved a lot since the first fight and he did a good job," he told the Bareknuckle Uncensored Podcast.

1 of 20 Where was Conor McGregor born? Galway Belfast Dublin Cork

"But I think now when Conor is switched on, he knows what’s up. His full focus is on this fight.

"He’s studied him, he looked at what the issues were in the second fight and honestly when Conor shows up like that, there’s no stopping him.

"So I see him stopping Dustin early, first, maybe second round. I want to say first. My prediction is first round but it could go into the second."

News Now - Sport News