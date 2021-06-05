Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The moment is here at last. No, we’re not talking about Mike Tyson vs. Floyd Mayweather. We are talking of Hafthor Bjornsson vs. Eddie Hall.

Bjornsson, who is known mainly for playing Gregor ‘The Mountain’ Clegane in Game of Thrones will be up against Hall in a bid to justify, if not save, the World’s Strongest Man crown that he received in 2018.

Of course, it’s not hard to guess who he took it from. It was Hall, who held that title in 2017.

The Brit further had his deadlift world record broken by Bjornsson last year, who deadlifted 501 kg (1,105 lb), beating the previous record of 500 kg (1,100 lb).

A rivalry had been brewing and a fight has been arranged at last, thanks mainly to MTK Global, the official boxing advisors for the event.

With the fight scheduled for September 18 in the United States of America, ticket sales are set to begin about a month from now on July 5.

The fight will be broadcast via online platform CoreSports.World (pay-per-view) and the pricing, at least for now, is $9.99 (£7.99) for those who order in advance.

The fight date has been made official now; however, the talk thereof could be heard long before.

Last year, when the event had been confirmed, Hall said:

“I’m training for this fight like I trained to be the strongest man in the world, no stone unturned and anyone in my way is getting milled down.

“With the experience MTK Global [the official boxing advisers to organisers Core Sports] brings to the table, this event will be even better than it was going to be.

“As for the fight itself, I have zero doubt in my mind that cry baby Thor is getting folded in half and sent packing back to Iceland.”

Bjornsson sounded pretty excited, too:

“I’m very excited with MTK Global’s involvement as this is something I’ve been taking very seriously and I want others to know how serious this fight will be,” he said.

“I’ve been extremely focused and dedicated in my training as always and I am looking forward to getting in that ring.”

