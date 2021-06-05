Ruben Dias has been named the 2020/21 Premier League Player of the Season.

The Portuguese received the honour on Saturday morning and he's the first man since Kevin Phillips at Sunderland in 1999/2000 to win the award in his debut season in the English top-flight.

Dias was signed from Benfica last summer in a £65 million deal and he has transformed City's defence in less than a year.

Before his arrival, Pep Guardiola's side were really struggling at the back, but Dias has turned them into one of the most formidable defensive units in world football.

He's a worthy winner of the Premier League Player of the Season award and the 24-year-old is the front-runner to win the prestigious PFA Players' Player of the Year accolade as well.

But as is the way in the modern world, some rival fans feel the need to try and devalue Dias' achievements at City in 2020/21.

One Liverpool fan on Twitter has decided to create a compilation of some of Dias' mistakes in a City shirt and the word "salty" instantly springs to mind when watching.

Check out the controversial video for yourself:

Football Twitter, eh? It can be a pretty tragic place at times.

In most of the games featured above, Dias performed to an incredibly high standard, which kind of defeats the whole purpose of the video.

Yes, the Portuguese misplaced a few passes and looked a bit shaky at the back a small number of times in 2020/21, but there's not a player in history who has produced a perfect season - and there never will be.

It's almost certain that a similar compilation could be created for one of Virgil van Dijk's magnificent campaigns in 2018/19 and 2019/20.

The Dutchman was imperious throughout those two seasons at Liverpool, but like Dias, he committed the odd error both with and without the ball.

Sometimes, it's best just to accept that a rival player has smashed it for his team and get on with the day.

