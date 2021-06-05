Premier League clubs travelling around the world to play pre-season friendlies is something that has become the norm.

It’s perhaps more important commercially than it is anything else.

The chance to grow your club’s reputation in another part of the world whether that be Europe, America, Asia or Africa is seen as an invaluable opportunity for many chairman and owners.

The matches themselves are usually a little underwhelming.

Watching Premier League clubs do battle ahead of the new season is a little underwhelming considering it’s a fixture we witness all the time. Meanwhile, games against the locals sides tend to be a little one-sided with the Premier League club having too much quality.

However, that wasn’t quite the case back in 2003 when Tottenham went on a pre-season tour to South Africa.

Spurs vs any South African side should only really end one way - in a Spurs win regardless of whether it’s a friendly or not.

That’s because Tottenham faced Orlando Pirates and lost 2-1.

And the Pirates took the absolutely p*ss out of their English opponents.

With just minutes remaining on the clock, the hosts decided they would have a bit of fun with Spurs.

What followed was absolutely outrageous as several of their players pulled out some party tricks - much to Tottenham’s disgust.

The likes of Sailor Tshabalala, Steve Lekoelea and Thabo Mngomeni humiliated Tottenham players and had them running around trying to get the ball back.

Even the commentator could be heard saying: "Steve, what are you doing?"

But they just couldn’t get close to it and looked absolutely knackered chasing shadows of the Pirates.

Tottenham’s side included the likes of Jamie Redknapp, Darren Anderton, Gus Poyet, Robbie Keane and Helder Postiga.

Bet they still remember the runaround they were given that day.

