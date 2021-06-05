As if being trolled by Conor McGregor wasn’t enough, Floyd Mayweather has now been the subject of some extreme accusations from Errol Spence Jr.

He is set to fight Logan Paul this Sunday in a fight that is obviously happening for money. However, there is no denying that it guarantees entertainment and an unusual spectacle for the boxing fans across the globe.

After all, such distractions at a time like this are welcome. Spence, though, has a different opinion and has branded the fight as a robbery.

"Floyd's doing another money grab, s***. It is what it is. Floyd's gonna eat him up, probably stop him.

Floyd's just doing what he always do man, putting his ski mask on and robbing y’all

Let’s be honest: each of us know it’s a fight that is supposed to end up in both Mayweather and Paul landing huge sums. It is indeed about money and there’s absolutely no issue with that.

Imagine if somehow, Paul ends up getting the better of Mayweather. It will go from just another fight to something historic.

But anyway, if money is what we are looking, here’s what Mayweather said about it.

“I can fight a fighter right now and I can guarantee myself $35 million. I can eventually probably make $50 million, for just a regular fight,” he said.

“Or me and Logan Paul can go out, entertain, have fun and make nine figures, $100 million or more.”

Paul, though, had something other than money on his mind.

“People are asking me if I’m like scared. No, no I’m not scared. The feelings I’m getting right now are just excitement.

“I’m excited, I’m blessed to have this opportunity and I think we’re gonna wow a lot of people.

“I just don’t believe I’m gonna get in there and people are gonna see what they expect to see.”

