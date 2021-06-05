Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has no doubt about who is going to win tomorrow’s Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul exhibition bout.

Speaking to Reuters earlier this week, Tyson said: “Floyd is going to kill this guy, man.”

“Floyd stays in the gym, he’s never out of shape,” he said. “He’s going to have so much fun winning this money.”

Mayweather, who went 50-0 during his nineteen-year professional career, takes on YouTube star Paul on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami in a fight from which he is set to make around $80m million.

The bout is expected to be a one-sided affair in favour of Mayweather, who, according to OddsChecker, is 1/6 on to be crowned victorious.

This despite the fact that, at 5ft 8, Mayweather is considerably shorter than his 6ft 2 opponent and the fact that his last competitive fight took place back in 2017 against Conor McGregor.

Logan Paul is 0-1 as a pro boxer, having lost his sole competitive fight to YouTuber KSI in November 2019. Regardless, he remains bullish about his chances ahead of the bout, saying “I am ready to fight.

I really do believe that people will be surprised at my skills. I am that dude, the guy who does something no-one else thinks they can do.

Read more: Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul: Date, Tickets, Venue, Live Stream, Betting Odds, Stats And Everything You Need To Know

That’s been me my whole life, I am here to achieve the impossible. Sunday night will be an extension of that.”

1 of 18 The Ultimate Floyd Mayweather Quiz: What his his nickname? 'Money' 'Big Bucks' 'Cash' 'Rich Kid'

On Thursday, Mayweather criticised Paul and his brother and fellow YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul though, saying: "I take my hat off to these guys. They have done good, to fool the public about being some real fighters. Man, you going to find out Sunday."

Iron Mike doesn’t share the sentiment though and actually believes fighters like Paul are having a positive impact on the sport.

"I'm a boxing historian,” he said. “Boxing comes from the gutter. So with YouTubers, anything anyone does with gloves on is paying homage to boxing. Boxing can't go any lower than where it started.”

News Now - Sport News