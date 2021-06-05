Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sergio Romero has left Manchester United after six years with the club.

The Argentine joined United back in 2015 as David de Gea's backup.

He was always a dependable stopper between the sticks. In fact, he was probably the best number two goalkeeper in the league for his first few years.

However, for whatever reason, Romero was dropped by United for cup games last season.

Romero attempted to leave last summer and a deadline day move to Everton appeared to be close.

His wife, Eliana Guercio, slammed the club in an Instagram post to try and convince them to let Romero leave. But that did work as United refused to let him leave.

He was then not included in United's Premier League squad as he was demoted to fourth choice goalkeeper.

The 34-year-old did not make a single appearance in the 2020/21 season before his departure was confirmed on Saturday.

One player who appears to have not taken too kindly to United's treatment of Romero is De Gea.

The Spanish goalkeeper took to social media to wish Romero well in the future.

In the process, he appeared to hit out at the club.

"Good luck, Chiqui! I wish you success, my friend. You deserve to be treated well in your new challenge. Enjoy", he wrote.

Many United fans feel that he fired a cheeky dig at the club. You can view some of the reaction below:

Romero leaves United having made 61 appearances for the club.

Despite the club's questionable treatment of him and not playing at all in the 2020/21 season, Romero never complained about his situation.

The Argentine is one of eight players that were confirmed to be leaving the Red Devils on Saturday.

Another goalkeeper, Joel Pereira, has been released, as have academy products Jacob Carney, Mark Helm, Iestyn Hughes, Arnau Puigmal, Max Taylor and Aliou Traore.

