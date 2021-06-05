Scotland produced a good performance in their first warm up game for Euro 2020 earlier this week.

Steve Clarke's side were the underdogs going into their game against the Netherlands in Portugal.

But they managed to take the lead after 10 minutes through Jack Hendry.

Memphis Depay equalised shortly after, only for Scotland to take the lead again 18 minutes into the second half.

Depay would score a brilliant free-kick with a minute of normal time to spare but, despite that late equaliser, it was still a positive performance by Scotland.

Andy Robertson captained his side on the day.

He would produce a quite incredible run in the 63rd minute to set up Kevin Nisbet's goal.

The 27-year-old was standing on the edge of his box when he spotted a chance to get forward.

The Liverpool man would produce a lung-busting run which saw him get the ball just outside the Netherlands box.

Despite just running the length of the pitch, Robertson showed great composure to put the ball on a plate for Nisbet to score.

It was an absolutely insane run and cross. Close up footage of his assist has now emerged and it shows just how much of a machine Robertson is.

Robertson's energy on the pitch is astounding.

He's had a long season where he's played 50 out of 53 possible games for Liverpool.

He's had virtually no rest since joining up with Scotland and he's producing runs like that in the second half of a friendly game for his country.

The new footage has gone down well with may football fans and you can view some of the reaction below.

Robertson will most likely play in Scotland's second and final warm up game against Luxembourg on Sunday afternoon.

He will be integral if Scotland are to make it far at Euro 2020.

