It's been exactly a week since Chelsea lifted their second European Cup.

The Blues went into their match against Manchester City as the underdogs.

But they were by far the better team in Portugal as they emerged 1-0 victors.

Kai Havertz scored the only goal of the game in the first half as he rounded Ederson before putting the ball in an empty net.

Joe Cole was working as a pundit on BT Sport during the game.

The Englishman was a Chelsea player between 2003-2010, playing 281 games and scoring 40 goals.

He was hoping Chelsea would win the Champions League for the second time and, when their win was confirmed, footage captured him going crazy at full-time.

BT Sport have now posted new footage of his reactions throughout the game.

And the video shows that Cole was well and truly kicking every ball.

Cole lost it when Havertz gave Chelsea the lead.

He let out a shriek when Riyaz Mahrez's 96th minute effort was inches away from giving City an equaliser.

And he went wild when the final whistle went and Chelsea were crowned as the champions.

Watch the video below:

Brilliant. Cole couldn't have been any more invested in the game.

He left Chelsea 11 years ago but he was clearly desperate for his side to emerge victorious in Porto.

Thomas Tuchel masterminded Chelsea's victory and he was rewarded for his success with a new contract, which was announced on Friday.

Cole would no doubt be delighted with the news having sung his praises after the final.

He said after Chelsea's historic win, per the Daily Mail: "The club bring managers in, they sack them. There's been no club in this country that has won more trophies since Roman came in.

"We thought Tuchel was one of the brightest young managers in football. He's going to go down in the folklore of the great managers in the history of this club."

