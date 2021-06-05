Amad Diallo is highly thought of at Manchester United.

The Red Devils raised a few eyebrows when they decided to pay €40 million for the 18-year-old last October.

Amad joined the club officially in January and he quickly showed his promise by scoring a brace on his debut for the under 23s against Liverpool.

The youngster's performances saw him called up to the senior squad.

He played eight times for the Red Devils in the 2020/21 season, scoring once.

Amad's form also saw him called up to the Ivory Coast squad. he made his debut for his national side in March.

He made his second appearance for his country on Saturday evening in Ivory Coast's friendly against Burkina Faso.

The youngster emerged from the bench in the 62nd minute with Ivory Coast 1-0 down.

The scores were level going into the 96th minute when the home side were given a free-kick in a dangerous position.

Amad stood over the ball and was given the opportunity to take it.

And he made no mistake as he planted his effort into the top corner, sparking wild celebrations.

Watch his goal below:

What a way to get your first goal for your country. Burkina Faso put a player on the line and Amad still found the net.

United and Ivory Coast have a very, very special talent in their ranks.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was asked about Amad's potential earlier this season.

“He’s still a young lad, he’s 18 but of course we see top, top potential in him,” said Solskjaer of Amad in March, per Sky Sports.

“He’s a very good lad, very likeable, he works hard. Of course he needs to adapt to a new country, a new language.

“He doesn’t speak English well enough still to feel confident enough to engage in the conversations – but that’s coming, he’s learning.

“We believe he has the attributes mentally, technically and physically to be a top player for us.”

