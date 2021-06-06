There will be so many great midfielders playing at Euro 2020.

Bruno Fernandes and Kevin De Bruyne have put up some incredible numbers in front of goal over the past few years for Manchester United and Manchester City respectively.

Joshua Kimmich was a big part of a Bayern side that won almost everything there was to win in 2020. He remains one of their key players.

While N'Golo Kante put in a masterclass as Chelsea won the Champions League final last month.

The Frenchman is a major contender for the Ballon d'Or after a wonderful year.

But who are the best midfielders that will be playing at the upcoming tournament?

101greatgoals have answered that very question. You can view their list below...

10. Mason Mount

9. Declan Rice

8. Luka Modric

7. Frenkie De Jong

6. Marco Verratti

5. Leon Goretzka

4. N'Golo Kante

3. Joshua Kimmich

2. Bruno Fernandes

1. Kevin De Bruyne

De Bruyne has been named the best midfielder at Euro 2020 and there can't be any arguments with that.

The Belgian has been stunning for Man City in the past few years. It's just a shame that the injury he suffered in the Champions League final is set to rule him out of Belgium's first game at the tournament.

Fernandes takes second spot. The Man United star contributed to a ridiculous 32 goals in the Premier League this season.

Perhaps surprisingly, Kante is ranked the fourth best midfielder at the tournament.

The Frenchman isn't technically as good as the top three but there's no one better in the defensive side of the game.

Modric won the Ballon d'Or in 2018 but, now 35, is ranked the eighth best midfielder at the tournament.

Rice and Mount sneak onto the list. The England duo are very good friends but it's the West Ham man that gets the nod over his Three Lions teammate.

United's Paul Pogba is the most high profile omission from the top 10.

