Aaron Wan-Bissaka had an impressive 2020/21 season.

The English full-back was a consistent performer at right-back as he helped Manchester United to a second place finish in the Premier League.

Wan-Bissaka played 34 times in England's top tier, scoring twice and assisting five goals.

However, despite the 23-year-old's decent form, it has been reported that United are looking to strengthen at right-back.

United want to provide competition for Wan-Bissaka and it is believed that Kieran Trippier is being targeted in a summer move.

As for Wan-Bissaka, he could end up changing position completely.

That's according to the Sun, who are reporting that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is thinking of playing Aaron Wan-Bissaka at centre-back.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to see Wan-Bissaka play a central role.

He's considering playing him at centre-back in pre-season to find out if he could handle the position.

It is believed that he could be tried out in the middle of a back four and a back five.

It will be very interesting to see how Wan-Bissaka performs in the middle. At six foot, he has the height needed to play in the centre.

United are believed to be targeting a move for a centre-back this summer but it could be Wan-Bissaka who partners Harry Maguire at the back next season after all.

Whatever position he plays, Wan-Bissaka will be looking to perform at the best of his ability.

He recently reflected on the 2020/21 season and described his performance as 'okay'.

“Every game, every step, that’s how I take it, to improve and push myself throughout," he told Man United's official website.

“I feel I've done okay. I can feel it in myself, the confidence and excitement of when every game comes up. You want to play, you can’t wait to get the game started. You know what the team’s capable of, the performances we can all put together to get the result we want.

“My goal was a good feeling. I’ll never forget that. That’s the good moment out of this campaign, for me.”

