Jon Rahm has been forced to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Spaniard was in sparkling form in the PGA Tour event on Saturday.

He managed an eight-under par round to go into the final 18 holes with a mammoth six-shot lead.

However, Rahm's joy would soon turn to despair as he walked off the 18th hole.

An official came up to Rahm to deliver the bad news that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

That meant that Rahm had no choice but to withdraw from the competition.

Barring a catastrophe, the 26-year-old was almost assured to win and looked devastated after being told the news.

The moment was captured by cameras and you can view it below.

"No way, not again!" Rahm says in disbelief after being told the news.

That is heartbreaking.

The PGA tour have released a statement regarding Rahm's positive COVID-19 test.

"On the evening Monday, May 31, the PGA TOUR notified Jon Rahm that he was subject to contact-tracing protocols, as he had come in close contact with a person who was COVID positive," their statement read.

"Per the TOUR’s COVID Health & Safety Plan, Rahm was given the option to remain in the competition and enter our tracing protocol, which includes daily testing and restricted access to indoor facilities. Rahm has remained asymptomatic.

"Rahm has tested negative every day, but his most recent test – which was performed after the conclusion of his second round (rain delayed) and before the start of his third round – returned positive at approximately 4:20 p.m. ET while Rahm was on the golf course. The PGA TOUR’s medical advisor requested a confirmatory test on the original sample, which came back at 6:05 p.m. ET, and was also positive.

"The PGA TOUR’s medical advisor notified Rahm immediately upon completion of his round, and under TOUR protocols, he will be withdrawn from the competition. Rahm is now in isolation, and in accordance with CDC guidelines, he will need to remain in isolation through Tuesday, June 15.



"While this is an incredibly unfortunate situation, throughout 50 events since the PGA TOUR’s Return to Golf, there have been only four positive tests (including Rahm) within competition; Rahm is the first positive, asymptomatic case as part of the TOUR’s routine, contact-tracing protocols."

